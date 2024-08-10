Fair 79°

Victim Extricated From Overturned Car On Route 17

A portion of Route 17 was closed for several hours in Bergen County due to a vehicle that crashed and overturned, firefighters said.

Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department at the scene.

 Photo Credit: Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department
Cecilia Levine
Crews responded to the scene at Route 17 and Franklin Avenue where the car had overturned and one person was trapped inside around 11 p.m. in Hasbrouck Heights, the HFD said.

The vehicle was leaking gasoline inside and onto person trapped inside. Firefighters extricated the victim, who was taken to the hospital by Holy Name EMS. 

The Wood-Ridge Fire Department assisted at the scene and to our mutual aid covering the Borough.

