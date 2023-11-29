Victim Confronts NJ Teacher 12 Years After Sexual, Romantic Relationship: Affidavit

Now the same age as her abuser when they began a relationship, the victim told now-38-year-old Lydia Pinto this month she could never fathom doing what she did: Engage in a relationship with someone 14 or 15 years old, according to the affidavit obtained by Daily Voice.

Pinto, of Newton, PA, was charged earlier this month with sexually abusing a former student.

Court documents obtained by Daily Voice show the victim, identified only as Jane Doe, was a freshman at Bridgewater-Raritan High School when she entered a relationship with Pinto, her gym teacher at the time.

Doe told detectives on Oct. 26 that her relationship with Pinto became sexual when she was 14 or 15 years old.

She said Pinto would pick her up from her friends’ houses and bring her back to her own house in Raritan or Bridgewater, where the two would engage in oral sex and digital penetration, according to the affidavit.

Several of the accuser's friends knew about her relationship with Pinto at the time, one of whom confirmed the same to police during the investigation this year, according to court papers.

On Nov. 1, Jane Doe confronted Pinto, and according to the affidavit, here's what happened:

“Jane Doe advised the defendant that now that she is 26 years old, she couldn’t imagine having a relationship with a 14-15 year old."

Pinto then told Jane Doe that she viewed her as her “equal,” and acknowledged that:

“she never should have crossed the line and let her feelings take over."

And when confronted about their past relationship:

“When Jane Doe brought up that they were in a dating, romantic, and sexual relationship, the defendant did not deny same."

Pinto admitted to her alleged victim that if she thought at the time their relationship would’ve been detrimental to Doe’s emotional and physical wellbeing, she would never have engaged in the relationship.

Pinto further acknowledged that hearing Jane Doe was struggling now with their past relationship makes her feel ashamed and embarrassed, police documents show. Pinto admitted to letting her feelings take over and that her love for Jane Doe caused her to act irrationally.

Pinto was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in Franklin Township and charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, and two counts of sexual assault. She was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

At the time of her arrest, Pinto was listed as a Varsity Assistant Girl's Lacrosse coach on the Bridgewater-Raritan High School website. Her name has since been removed from the website.

Pinto also appeared to serve as head coach of the field hockey team, according to a press release by Empower Somerset that details a mental health fundraiser.

Pinto said in the press release: "I think it’s important to teach these athletes that it’s about more than just a game and they can use this platform to make a positive difference in their community."

