Victim Cleaning Snow Off Car Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Paterson: Prosecutor (Photos)

Shakim D. Adams, 21, was behind the wheel of a green Chevy Trailblazer when he struck Abel Herrera, 59, near Alabama and Trenton avenues around 8:50 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Patrick Murray said.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Herrera suffering from severe injuries, officials said. He was rushed to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Adams was identified as a suspect and later arrested and charged with second-degree leaving the scene of an accident, a crime that carries a potential sentence of five to ten years in prison, officials said.

He remains in custody while awaiting his first court appearance at Central Judicial Processing. Prosecutors plan to file a motion for pre-trial detention, which will be scheduled at a later date.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office is asking anyone with additional information to contact their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org.

