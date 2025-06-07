'Very Serious Consequences': Trump Issues Warning To Elon Musk Days After Blowup

Trump said the billionaire entrepreneur had better not switch sides and financially back Democrats.

"If he does, he’ll have to pay the consequences for that,” Trump said in an interview with NBC News on Saturday, June 7. "He’ll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that.”

Trump didn't get into specifics. During his back-and-forth war of words with the 53-year-old Musk on Thursday, June 5, Trump floated the possibility of canceling $20 billion worth of government contracts with SpaceX. Musk founded the space technology company in 2002.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts," Trump posted on Truth Social. "I was always surprised that [former President Joe] Biden didn’t do it!”

Amid their Thursday tit-for-tat Trump claimed Musk's issues with the tax-and-spending bill before Congress are because of electric vehicle tax credit cuts, affecting Tesla, owned by the billionaire entrepreneur and the world's richest man. Tesla stock dropped 15 percent for the day.

That drew this accusation without evidence from Musk: “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files," he wrote on his X platform. "That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Musk was referring to the Justice Department withholding further release of info on the late financier and convicted child sex offender who Trump had been videotaped socializing with in the past. The first phase of declassified documents were released by Attorney General Pamela Bondi in February.

Musk left the administration late last month after directing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

In the NBC interview, Trump answered "No," when asked if he has plans to try to repair his relationship with Musk, who contributed nearly $300 million to his 2024 campaign before serving for four months in the DOGE position.

