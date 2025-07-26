Venezuelan Little League Team Denied Entry To World Series Over Visa Issue

The Cacique Mara team, from Maracaibo, Venezuela, punched its ticket to the Senior Little League World Series and was scheduled to head stateside for the big event after winning the Latin American championship in Mexico.

"Little League Cacique Mara in Venezuela takes home the Latin American Regional title to make their way to Easley, SC, to play in the Senior League World Series!" officials posted. "See you all in 40 days for the first pitch!"

Excitement was brewing for the team, though that quickly turned dour when they found out they would not be permitted into the US, as Venezuela is among the countries the Trump administration has been barred from traveling into the US.

"The Cacique Mara Little League team from Venezuela was unfortunately unable to obtain the appropriate visas to travel to the Senior League Baseball World Series," Little League International said in a statement.

"It is extremely disappointing, especially to these young athletes."

Each summer, the Senior League Baseball World Series is played by athletes between the ages of 13 and 16 in Easley, South Carolina, an event that has become increasingly popular over the years.

This year's World Series begins on Saturday, July 26.

"It is a mockery on the part of Little League to keep us here in Bogotá with the hope that our children can fulfill their dreams of participating in a world championship," the team said in a separate statement.

"What do we do with so much injustice? What do we do with the pain that was caused to our children?"

In their place, the Venezuelan squad will be replaced by Santa Maria de Aguayo Little League from Victoria, Mexico, the runner-up in the Latin American championship.

"I think this is the first time this has happened, but it shouldn't end this way," Little League International President Kendrick Gutierrez said, according to multiple reports.

"They're going to replace us with another team because relations have been severed; it's not fair," he continued. "I don't understand why they put Mexico in at the last minute and left Venezuela out."

The Senior Little League World Series will be held beginning on July 26 through Saturday, Aug. 2.

