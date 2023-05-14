Vehicles Incinerated, Little Falls Firefighters Prevent Far Worse Damage

Citizens can thank a group of township firefighters.

Flames incinerated the vehicles at the Overlook at Great Notch corporate center off eastbound Route 46 in the late afternoon Friday, May 12

"This could have been so much worse," Mayor James Belford Damiano said, "but the Fire Department once again saved the day."

No injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause.

Clifton firefighters provided mutual aid.

DID WE MISS ANY? Information about mutual responders is provided from those in the field. Sometimes agencies get missed in all the hustle. Were there any others at Friday's fire in Little Falls? If so, please text Jerry DeMarco: (201) 943-2794. Or email: jerryd@dailyvoice.com. Or PM: Gerard Jerry DeMarco (FACEBOOK). THANK YOU.

