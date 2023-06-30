Vehicles Collide At Busy Hackensack Intersection

No serious injuries were immediately reported in the June 30 late-morning crash involving a Honda CRV and a Volvo wagon at Central Avenue and Union Street.

City police and firefighters responded along with an EMS rig from Hackensack Meridian Health.

Hackensack Auto Body towed both the Honda, which got the worst of the collision, and the wagon.

Firefighters cleaned up a minor fuel spill.

City police are investigating.

Paul D. Nickels took the photos and contributed to this account.

