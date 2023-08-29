Overcast 79°

Vandal Caught Spray Painting Elmwood Park Playground: Police

Nothing like having a lawbreaker caught red-handed cop to the crime he'd just committed.

Brian Silvestre
Brian Silvestre Photo Credit: ELMWOOD PARK PD
Jerry DeMarco
Brian Silvestre, 20, of Elmwood Park had just finished spray-painting various equipment and a port-o-john at a park around the corner from his home when Officer Michael Juliano found him and a female walking toward a vehicle in the parking lot shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The paint hadn’t even dried yet, the chief said.

Silvestre, who was carrying two cans of spray paint in his rear pants pocket, admitted to “spray painting a couple of things” in the playground area, Foligno said.

The female wasn’t involved, the chief said Silvestre told police.

Silvestre was taken into custody, charged with criminal mischief, and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

