Van With Creepy Clown Mask Collides With Elmwood Park Patrol Car En Route To Another Crash

The initial crash was reported at Broadway and East 54th Street in Elmwood Park, prompting local officers to respond to the scene. When officers arrived, they found the crash had actually occurred across the street at 17th St. in Fair Lawn, and involved a white Hyundai sedan, Loving said. The Hyundai was towed from the scene.

While responding, an Elmwood Park patrol car was involved in a separate crash.

Photos show a white Chevrolet van with a creepy clown mask in the front seat. The van was parked very close to the Elmwood Park police vehicle, which had minimal to no damage, Loving said.

Aside from the Hyundai, all vehicles were able to drive away from the collisions.

