USPS Redesigns Money Orders: How New Security Elements Will Fight Fraud

The USPS will debut the new money orders in February, the agency said in a news release on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The redesigned orders will be red, white, and blue with an updated bank routing number.

To enhance protection, the redesign incorporates watermarks, a security thread, and a QR code directing users to the USPS website. Additional security features remain undisclosed to further deter fraudulent activities.

The current "legacy" design will continue to be sold until supplies run out. Both versions will be accepted at post offices and financial institutions nationwide.

Customers can verify money orders through the USPS Money Order Verification System by calling 1-866-459-7822 or checking the status online. Anyone suspecting fraud should call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

You can learn more about money orders and fraud prevention on the USPS website.

