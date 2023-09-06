US Open Beer Chugger From NJ Sad She Didn't Get On Jumbotron This Year

The Ridgewood High School graduate went viral in 2021 and 2022 for chugging a beer on the jumbotron at the US Open.

But sadly, despite her best attempts to chug chug chug, she did not make it on the video board at this year's matches.

"Whoever was in charge did not want me on the jumbotron this year," Lucky said in a video on her Instagram story. "I still had a lot of fun and I'm at peace with it."

Lucky teased taking "Beer Girl" to another sporting event that would embrace her chugging exploits.

"This is not the end, this is only the beginning of a new era," Lucky said.

