Fair 47°

SHARE

US Marshals Find Wanted NJ Robber Walking Down Philly Street: Officials

Authorities who were looking for an accused thief found their suspect walking down a South Philadelphia street on Tuesday night, Nov. 7. 

<p>Bernard Estrada</p>

Bernard Estrada

 Photo Credit: Twitter/USMS Philly
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Bernard Estrada, 51, had been sought in New Jersey where he allegedly stole gas from an Oaklyn Wawa and crashed into police cars while making his escape, 6abc reported

He was spotted by a Philadelphia police task force and taken into custody "without incident" near South 17th and McKean streets, authorities said. 

Court records show Estrada faces charges in Philadelphia County for criminal mischief, fleeing police, and reckless endangerment. 

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE