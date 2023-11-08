US Marshals Find Wanted NJ Robber Walking Down Philly Street: Officials

Bernard Estrada, 51, had been sought in New Jersey where he allegedly stole gas from an Oaklyn Wawa and crashed into police cars while making his escape, 6abc reported.

He was spotted by a Philadelphia police task force and taken into custody "without incident" near South 17th and McKean streets, authorities said.

Court records show Estrada faces charges in Philadelphia County for criminal mischief, fleeing police, and reckless endangerment.

