US Marshals Capture Man Who Stabbed Grandfather Inside Villanova Parking Garage: Authorities

A 26-year-old New Jersey man wanted for fatally stabbing his grandfather was arrested in Pennsylvania, authorities announced Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Shawn Moir was arrested in PA.

 Photo Credit: Cumberland County Prosecutor/US Marshals Philly
Sam Barron

On Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 11 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing at Diamond Drive and found Albert Moir, 59, who had been stabbed in his home and died of his injuries, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

Shawn Moir, Albert's grandson was charged with murder and multiple weapons offenses, Webb-McRae said. 

Moir fled the scene prior to arrival, but was apprehended by the US Marshal's Service in his vehicle, which was parked inside a Villanova University parking garage, the Marshals Service said.

