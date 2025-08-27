US Marshals Capture Man Who Stabbed Grandfather Inside Villanova Parking Garage: Authorities

On Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 11 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing at Diamond Drive and found Albert Moir, 59, who had been stabbed in his home and died of his injuries, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

Shawn Moir, Albert's grandson was charged with murder and multiple weapons offenses, Webb-McRae said.

Moir fled the scene prior to arrival, but was apprehended by the US Marshal's Service in his vehicle, which was parked inside a Villanova University parking garage, the Marshals Service said.

