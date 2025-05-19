US Marshals Capture NJ Homicide Suspect In Maryland: Prosecutor

Jamari E. Dortch, of Rossville, MD, was arrested on Saturday, May 17, by the U.S. Marshals Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in connection with a stabbing Friday, May 16 on Anderson Street in Phillipsburg, according to Warren County Acting Prosecutor Jessica L. Cardone.

Phillipsburg Police were flagged down around 3 a.m. after a 26-year-old woman was found unresponsive with injuries consistent with being stabbed, authorities said. EMS and officers attempted life-saving efforts at the scene. The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, Warren Campus, where she was pronounced dead.

Dortch, who knew the victim, was identified as a suspect, the prosecutor said. The victim was not identified by name.

Dortch is currently being held in the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections in Maryland, awaiting extradition to Warren County, where he will face a detention motion.

He has been charged with:

Homicide, first degree

Aggravated Assault, second degree

Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, third degree

Endangering an Injured Victim, third degree

If convicted, Dortch faces life in prison on the homicide charge. Second- and third-degree crimes carry penalties of up to 10 years and 5 years, respectively.

The case is being investigated by the Phillipsburg Police Department and the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, with assistance from the Warren County Regional Crime Scene Team, Allentown Police, NJ State Police Fugitive Unit, and the Phillipsburg Housing Authority.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Phillipsburg Police Department’s non-emergency line at (908) 835-2019

