US Marshals Capture Fugitive Who Rammed Cop With Car In Bergen County: Police

Luis Duval-Jimenez, 31, of New Brunswick, was wanted for attempted murder of a police officer after an incident on May 15, in South Brunswick, officials said in a news release from the South Brunswick Police Department.

Duval-Jimenez was arrested early Wednesday, June 19, by the U.S. Marshals Service in North Jersey, police said.

The charges stem from a confrontation at Hotel Vincenza, located at 3793 Route 1, where North Brunswick police were watching a room connected to Duval-Jimenez as part of an investigation into car thefts and frauds in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, officials said.

At 12:35 p.m., Duval-Jimenez exited the hotel and got into a Honda Accord in the parking lot. As officers tried to arrest him, he “accelerated his Honda Accord and rammed the police vehicle,” pinning Lieutenant Frank Vitelli in the doorframe, police said.

North Brunswick Capt. Cory Harris attempted to open the driver’s side door of the Honda to stop Duval-Jimenez from ramming the police vehicle, officials said. As the Honda’s driver’s side door opened a loaded handgun dropped out onto the parking lot, according to police.

Duval-Jimenez escaped the parking lot, but police later arrested two accomplices nearby.

Angelica Hernandez-Mayrena, 25, of New Brunswick, was found on Deans Lane and charged with criminal trespass. Bryan Sanchez, 20, of New Brunswick, was picked up on Route 1 and charged with hindering the apprehension of another, police said. Both were released on a summons.

Lt. Vitelli was taken to RWJUH by South Brunswick EMS with a broken ankle and “continues to recover,” police said.

Duval-Jimenez is being held at the Middlesex County Correction Center pending his court appearance. He is charged with:

Attempted murder of a police officer

Resisting arrest

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

South Brunswick Chief Raymond Hayducka and North Brunswick Chief Joseph Battaglia thanked the U.S. Marshals Service and Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office for their help in the case.

