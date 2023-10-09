US Marshals Auction Off NJ YouTuber's Luxury Car Collection, Jewelry

Baltimore will be the place to be for gearheads and car collectors on Friday, Oct. 13, when the US Marshals auction off the multi-million dollar car collection of "influencer" Bill Omar Carrasquillo, of Swedesboro.

Carrasquillo, also known as "Omi In A Hell Cat, was sentenced to 66 months in prison and ordered to forfeit more than $30 million dollars earlier this month for operating a massive scheme involving the piracy of cable TV and hundreds of thousands of dollars in copyright infringement along with other co-conspirators.

It is believed to be one of the largest-scale operations of its type as they made more than $30 million fraudulently obtaining cable TV accounts and then re-selling the copyrighted contents to their own subscribers, though Carrasquillo doesn't seem overly concerned.

Now known more for his infamy than his fame, Carrasquillo's treasure trove of vehicles being put up for auction includes 55 cars, including a specialty made "Power Rangers" inspired Lamborghini, motorcycles, ATVs, and even a snowplow.

Last year, he captioned one Instagram post: "YOUR DOWNFALL WILL ALWAYS BE LAUGHED AT. BUT YOUR COME BACK WILL ALWAYS BE RESPECTED 💯"

He gained his notoriety - more than a million Instagram followers and nearly 820,000 Youtube fans - by flaunting his vehicles, often posing with them and showcasing other luxury purchases.

Nowm they can be yours.

A preview of the items up for auction on Thursday, Oct. 12, with the auction kicking off the following day at the historic B&O Railroad in Baltimore. There will also be a separate online sale of jewelry that was seized by investigators, as well as other items from different cases.

