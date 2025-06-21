US Launches Missile Strikes On Iran Targeting Main Nuclear Facilities

The move on Saturday, June 21 Eastern time signals the US joining Israel’s war against Iran just days after President Trump announced he would announce possible American involvement within "two weeks."

Multiple B-2 bombers carried out the strikes against the main site, Fordo, as well as the other sites, according to The New York Times.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran," Trump said Saturday evening on Truth Social. "All planes are now outside of Iran air space. ... All planes are safely on their way home."

Trump added, "This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR> THANK YOU!"

Trump is expected to address the nation Saturday at 10 p.m.

Israel had conducted what it terms “preemptive strikes” against Iran's nuclear facilities, prompting it to declare a nationwide state of emergency early Friday morning, June 13, Middle East time.

