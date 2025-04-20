US Issues Urgent Travel Warnings Covering 2 Countries: What To Know

A Level 3 Reconsider Travel Advisory covers these parts of eastern Colombia:

Arauca, Cauca (excluding Popayán), and Norte de Santander departments in Colombia;

The Colombia-Venezuela border region.

"Violent crime, like murder, assault, and robbery, is common in many areas in Colombia," the advisory says. "In some places, organized crime is rampant. This includes extortion, robbery, and kidnapping."

A Level 4 Do Not Travel Advisory is in effect for all of Venezuela.

"Do not travel to Venezuela due to the high risk of wrongful detentions, terrorism, kidnapping, the arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, poor health infrastructure," says the advisory.

State Department Advisory Levels

To help travelers assess international safety risks, the US government uses the following four-level system:

Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Level 4: Do Not Travel

You can check the latest updates at travelmaps.state.gov.

