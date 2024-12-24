US Attorney For New Jersey Announces Resignation

"Serving as the United States Attorney has been the honor of a lifetime," Sellinger said in a statement. "My sincere thanks to President Biden for appointing me the temporary steward of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. I leave knowing the storied traditions of this office will continue through our dedicated career Assistant U.S. Attorneys and staff."

Sellinger, 70, was nominated by Biden in 2021 upon the recommendation of then-Senator Bob Menendez, who later resigned after being convicted of federal corruption charges, with Sellinger testifying against Menendez at his trial.

In a press release, Sellinger touted his accomplishments, including a decrease in violent crime since he took office and working to protect the civil rights of all New Jersey residents.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna will become Acting U.S. Attorney upon Sellinger's resignation.

