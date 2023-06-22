US Airman From NJ In Home Detention For Collecting Child Porn Does It Again, FBI Says

Kyle Daniel Reese, 29, of Williamstown in Gloucester County, was discharged from the Air Force after federal agents said they found several videos and more than 600 photos of child pornography on his PC while he was stationed at the Barksdale Air Force Base in northwest Louisiana in 2015.

Reese took a deal from the government rather than risk the potential consequences of a trial and was sentenced to a plea-bargained eight years in federal prison in 2016.

Although there's no parole in the federal prison system, the U.S. government traditionally has granted home confinement to certain convicts in the final year to 18 months of their sentences.

Reese had been released into home confinement, and was registered as a sex offender, when he "accessed child pornography using his iPhone" in late 2020, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said this week.

"The child pornography was subsequently uncovered after his iPhone was seized by Reese’s probation officer," the U.S. attorney said. "A search of the phone revealed 86 files containing child pornography."

U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal ordered Reese detained on possession of child pornography charges following an appearance in federal court in Camden on Wednesday, June 21.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI's Philadelphia office with the investigation leading to the new charges.

