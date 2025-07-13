Mostly Cloudy 82°

SHARE

New Mugshot Shows Unlicensed Driver Who Killed Teen Suspect Fleeing Cops On Long Island: Report

A 15-year-old boy riding an e-bike was killed in a crash on Long Island on Saturday night, July 12, as police reportedly chased after him in connection with an armed robbery in Queens, Daily Voice has learned.

Ruyan Ali is facing charges in a deadly crash that allegedly happened during a police pursuit.

Ruyan Ali is facing charges in a deadly crash that allegedly happened during a police pursuit.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice/Nassau County PD
At the crash scene on Long Island

At the crash scene on Long Island

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice (EXCLUSIVE)
At the crash scene on Long Island

At the crash scene on Long Island

Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice (EXCLUSIVE)
At the crash scene on Long Island

At the crash scene on Long Island

Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice (EXCLUSIVE)
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

According to the NY Post, police responded to 265-17 Hillside Avenue just after 8 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery. That's when the teen took off on the e-bike, prompting a pursuit.

The boy was ultimately struck at the intersection of Lakeville Road and Bryant Avenue in North New Hyde Park at 8:12 p.m. and found the teen dead at the scene, Nassau County police said.

Detectives said a 2015 Lexus traveling southbound on Lakeville Road struck the teen, who had been riding eastbound on Bryant Avenue, then left the area. The driver, Ruyan Ali, 28, of New Hyde Park Road, was arrested nearby without further incident.

Ali was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident with a Fatality, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree, and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, July 13, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Daily Voice has reached out to Nassau County PD and the NYPD for more.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE