Update: Stolen Car Crash Into Utility Pole Closes Route 17, Fleeing Juveniles Captured

The crash was part of a series of events -- including a pedestrian fatality in Ramsey -- that entirely shut down Route 17 from Lake Street in Ramsey down to East Prospect Street in Waldwick at least partially through the Dec. 8 morning rush.

The dark-colored Range Rover and a silver Porsche Panamera, which were both stolen in Wyckoff, were spotted headed east on Route 4, with the Porsche in front, around 4:30 a.m., Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Both drivers refused to stop and split up, Guidetti said. Officers pursued the Range Rover, first along the Garden State Parkway and then northbound on Route 17.

The driver tried to exit at the East Allendale Road exit in Saddle River minutes later but couldn't handle the turn.

The Range Rover slammed into a utility pole, rolled and caught fire.

Two juveniles bailed out and ran, leaving fires in three places and utility lines strewn across the highway, Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said.

Police from Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Mahwah and Ramsey joined their Saddle River counterparts along with Bergen County sheriff's officers and K-9 units, the chief said. The drone unit from Mahwah police also assisted, he said.

A little over four hours later, both juveniles were caught -- one in the area of Pearl Court and the other in the area of Boroline Road. One of them required a hospital visit for injuries apparently sustained in the crash, Cosgriff said.

"It was great teamwork by all the agencies," the chief said. "(The thieves) had no way to get away."

