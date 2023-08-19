Update: Search For Suicidal Bergen Man Ends Tragically

The circumstances weren't considered suspicious, authorities said.

An alert went out to area towns around 1 p.m. Aug. 19 after police were contacted by someone concerned for the safety of the distraught Northwest Bergen man, who was in his early 60s.

His body was found a short time later on the New York, Susquehanna and Western rail line behind Franklin Lakes police headquarters and the municipal field.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification gathered evidence at the scene. The Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office collected the body. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos.

******

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

******

