Found! Paterson Kids Return Home

Two Paterson schoolchildren who'd gone missing on Sunday have both returned home, authorities and loved ones said on Wednesday, Dec. 20.
Amileon Johnson, 12, returned home on Tuesday and Emmanuel Frierson, 14, was back hours later, they said.
Port Authority police and the NYPD assisted in the search.
