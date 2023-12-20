Fair 34°

Found! Paterson Kids Return Home

Two Paterson schoolchildren who'd gone missing on Sunday have both returned home, authorities and loved ones said on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
Amileon Johnson, 12, returned home on Tuesday and Emmanuel Frierson, 14, was back hours later, they said.

Port Authority police and the NYPD assisted in the search.

