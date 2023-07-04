Update: Passaic Escapee In Clifton Parental Abduction Surrenders

Isaiah Felix, 20, of Passaic had been arrested by Clifton police and charged with unlawfully entering a residence in town and taking his young son without permission on Sunday, July 2.

Felix was arrested without incident after police found him with the boy at a relative's home a short time later, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice. The child wasn't in any danger, they said.

Officers who took Felix to the Passaic County Jail had arrived at the sallyport when he made a break for it, Clifton Police Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

They chased him on foot, then participated in a massive yard-by-yard search that lasted for hours before finally being broken down, the lieutenant said.

Felix surrendered at Passaic police headquarters late Monday, July 3, Bracken said.

He was brought to Clifton, booked at the Passaic County Jail and then transported to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

In addition to the original counts -- -- interfering with custody by taking/concealing a child, burglary and criminal mischief -- Felix is now also charged with escape.

Bracken thanked the Passaic County Sheriff's Office, the Passaic Police Department, and the Maywood Police Department (Detective Nichols and his K-9 partner, Phoenyx) for their assistance on behalf of his department.

