Update: Paramus Motorcyclist Struck Near Home Dies, Driver Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter

Cody Cleary, 28, was on his 2015 Yamaha motorcycle when he was rammed from behind on Farview Drive -- practically around the corner from his family's home -- shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, July 23, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed.

Cleary -- whose brother, Michael, is a Paramus police officer -- was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center.

He remained in critical condition on life support while his family harvested his organs for donation.

Arrested was Jose Santos, 45, also of Paramus, who Musella said was drunk behind the wheel of the 2021 Mercedes Benz that rear-ended Cleary.

Santos was initially charged with assault by auto while intoxicated.

The charges were upgraded following Cleary's death Thursday to first-degree aggravated manslaughter, in addition to vehicular homicide.

Santos, who has remained held in the Bergen County Jail, was served the criminal complaints, which also included child endangerment. Musella didn't explain the charge, however.

Santos has a hearing scheduled in Superior Court in Hackensack next Wednesday, Aug. 2, on whether to release or hold him until trial.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.