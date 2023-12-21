Update: Newark Woman, 21, Cops Plea In Robbery, Shooting Spree

Siobhan Chandler, was with ex-con Rodney Williams when he robbed a gas station and store at gunpoint and then shot a restaurant clerk during a third holdup the night of Nov. 14.

Police captured both of them after Williams, 31, crashed the getaway car during a pursuit a little over an hour after the spree began.

Chandler immediately took a pre-indictment deal from the government in exchange for what she hopes will be leniency when she’s sentenced.

She will no doubt be asked to testify against Williams if he goes to trial.

Williams apparently had already robbed a Danforth Avenue deli when Chandler joined him for a holdup at a Valero gas station on Garfield Avenue, authorities said.

Accompanied by Chandler, Williams robbed a supermarket on Communipaw Avenue at gunpoint, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

They ran across the street to a fried chicken restaurant.

"Williams immediately approached the clerk at the register, pointed the firearm at the clerk’s chest and demanded money," Sellinger said. "The clerk, believing Williams’ demand was not serious, failed to immediately respond.

"Williams attempted to shoot the clerk, but the firearm misfired," the U.S. attorney said. "Williams then re-cocked the firearm and shot the clerk in the chest. Williams then forcibly entered the restaurant’s kitchen and demanded money from the employees.

"Chandler remained at the doorway and ordered one employee out of the restaurant."

She also kept a customer from entering, Sellinger said.

“Let’s go! Let’s go!” she shouted to Williams as he forced an employee to empty a cash register, the U.S. attorney said.

Jersey City police spotted them a short time later. Williams hit the gas, drove into oncoming traffic and rammed a police vehicle, Sellinger said.

Both he and Chandler were immediately arrested.

Sellinger credited Jersey City police and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office with the investigation leading to Chandler’s plea – secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shontae D. Gray -- to conspiring to commit robbery, robbery, attempted robbery and firearms-related offenses.

U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti scheduled sentencing for April 17, 2024.

