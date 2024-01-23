Update: Man Charged In Paterson Stabbing Surrenders To City PD

Stanley Londono, 40, was charged with attempted murder, among other counts, in connection with the Jan. 9 stabbing of a 39-year-old city man on Sherman Avenue near Henry Street shortly after 7 p.m., they said.

The victim survived his wounds.

Londono, meanwhile, turned himself in on Monday, Jan. 22, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-in-Charge Isa Abbassi said in confirming the noontime surrender.

They didn’t address the suspected motive in a brief joint announcement on Tuesday.

Londono remained held in the Bergen County Jail. Besides attempted murder, he’s charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, records show.

