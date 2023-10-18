Update: Judge Imposes Requirements On Tenafly Council Prez, Son Released On Child Porn Charges

Superior Court Judge David Labib didn't require electronic monitoring on Grossman and his son, Steven, during separate first appearances for both on Oct. 18.

Labib (above photo, right) did impose several requirements after a prosecutor said investigators found more than 1,000 images of sexually abused boys between 10 and 13 collected by Steven Grossman and more than 17,500 similar images involving even younger girls gathered by his father.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office raided the family's Downey Drive home last Thursday, seizing Jeffrey Grossman, 64, who teaches at Rochelle Park High School, and his 24-year-old son, who's a social worker by trade but also substitute teaches in the same district as his father.

The judge on Wednesday ordered that both men:

leave home only to go to court;

report for pretrial monitoring every week by phone and in person;

cannot have access to the front and backyard of their home between 8-9:30 a.m. and 2-3:30 p.m., when kids are going to and from school;

cannot have any Internet access on any device;

cannot have any unsupervised contact with minors;

cannot own a firearm;

cannot commit any new offenses;

must refrain from excessive use of alcohol or drugs;

attend all court proceedings;

notify the court of any changes in address or contacts;

surrender their passports.

Shock waves spread from one corner of Bergen County to another with last week's arrests.

The elder Grossman taught college for several years before becoming a lawyer and working for the City of New York.

He returned to teaching at Northern Highlands Regional High School and the Norwood Public School before taking a job nearly a dozen years ago with the Rochelle Park School District, where he'd been teaching 6th and 7th grade at the Midland School.

He and his son have both been suspended by Rochelle Park school officials and barred from contacting any students or adults connected with the high school.

Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Gary Donatello asked the judge on Wednesday to keep both men jailed, given the potential prison time they're facing and the proximity of an elementary school barely 500 feet from their home.

Defense attorneys for both men said they're not flight risks and wouldn't do anything to upset the judge.

House arrest was the compromise.

The Grossmans are due back in court on Nov. 30.

