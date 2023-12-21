Update: Hudson Man Gets 70 Months In Fed Pen For Grooming Girls, 15, To Send Him Homemade Porn

Erick Solis, 25, of Weehawken will have to serve the entire 70-month sentence because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

After finding and grooming the girls on social media, Solis told them to “take sexually explicit photographs and videos of themselves and send them to him," U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

“What will your friend friends/teachers think if I picked you up from school?” Solis asked one of the girls, according to an FBI complaint. “Because I would kiss you and in the car give your throat a firm grip.”

Solis also suggested a “sleepover” and asked what the first girl’s “thoughts on anal” were, the complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Newark says.

He told another girl that he would ”easily glide my hands into your panties,” then “slide into your little f*** hole as I kiss your neck . . . I’ll choke you until you pass out.”

Solis got the same girl to send him a video of herself masturbating and, in return, sent her the same type of himself, the complaint says.

Agents raided Solis’s home, seizing him and various devices, in late January 2022. They charged him with enticing a minor victim online to produce images and videos of sexually explicit conduct and producing child pornography, Sellinger said.

Rather than risk the potential consequences of a trial, Solis took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to one count each of solicitation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals sentenced Solis to five years of supervised release.

Sellinger credited special agents with the FBI for the investigation leading to the plea and sentence, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dong Joo Lee of his Criminal Division in Newark.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.