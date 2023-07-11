Update: Black-Hooded White-Capped Robber In Surgical Mask Flees Fair Lawn Bank

The robber entered the Provident Bank at River Road and Hopper Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m. July 11.

He implied he had a weapon but no one saw one, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

He then fled along Hopper and got into a white Jeep Cherokee parked in the 1300 block of George Street near the John A. Forrest Elementary School, they said.

The take: About $2,500.

Officers had responded after receiving a call from the bank.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence as three K-9 units searched the area and detectives interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance video.

The FBI also was notified.

The bank remained closed temporarily.

ANYONE who might have seen the robber or has surveillance video or information that can help police determine who and/or where the robber might be is asked to call the Fair Lawn PD: (201) 796.1400.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.