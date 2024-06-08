Fair 75°

Update: Paramus Interchange Reopened After Box Truck Tips (w/Photos)

A ramp at Routes 4 and 17 in Paramus was reopened shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday after a box truck tipped onto its side a few hours earlier.

Paramus police, firefighters and EMS responded to the box truck crash&nbsp; on the ramp from northbound Route 17 to westbound Route 4 around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, responders at the scene said.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
The driver climbed out after the leased truck crashed on the cloverleaf ramp from northbound Route 17 to westbound Route 4 around 7:30 a.m. June 8, responders at the scene said.

Paramus EMS members took him to Hackensack University Medical Center with what they said were minor injuries.

Borough police and firefighters were first at the scene of the crash near the flyover.

A Nutchies Service heavy-duty wrecker righted and removed the rig.

The contents couldn't immediately be determined.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

