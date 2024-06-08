Update: Ferocious Fire Displaces Dozens in Bayonne

No serious injuries were reported in the blaze, which ignited in a West 11th Street home off Avenue C shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, June 7, and quickly spread.

Flames fully engulfed the main home and began to spread, bringing dozens of firefighters from neighboring communities.

The fire was declared under control around 1:30 a.m.

The speed and intensity of the blaze forced the city's bravest to "pull everything out and go on the offensive," Bayonne Fire Battalion Chief Frank Pawlowski said.

All told, he said, four homes were affected and 23 people were displaced, responders said.

City officials are investigating the cause of the blaze, which reportedly knocked out power temporarily in hundreds of areas when a pole on the street burned

