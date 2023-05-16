UPDATE: Fall Off Teaneck Home Leaves Roofer From Rockland, 18, Clinging To Life

Responding Teaneck police officers found the victim unresponsive but breathing outside the Maple Street home behind Angelo’s Pizza on Queen Anne Road at 6:45 p.m. Monday, May 15, Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.

The Spring Valley teen – whom responders identified as John Roldan -- had been doing roofing repair work with a contracting crew, McGurr said.

He sustained severe head trauma and other injuries, the chief said.

Members of the Teaneck Fire Department, the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps (TVAC) and an Advanced Life Support (ALS) unit from Holy Name Medical Center provided aid at the scene.

Roldan was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Due to the severity of the injuries, McGurr said, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to photograph and document the scene.

The Teaneck Building Department and OSHA were both notified, said the chief, who thanked Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton for the assistance of his staff.

