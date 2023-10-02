Update: Admitted Homemade Bomb Maker From South Jersey Gets 2 Years, No Parole

Thomas Petronglo, 64, had a 5¾-inch diameter metal can filled with potassium perchlorate and aluminum with a fuse sticking out when authorities raided his Vineland home in March 2021, according to a complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Camden.

The mixture is commonly used in commercial fireworks displays.

Authorities seized several other improvised devices -- mostly plastic cylinders and cardboard tubes containing "explosive mixtures" that were wrapped in black electrical tape with fuses attached, the complaint filed by the ATF says.

They also found "numerous materials used to manufacture destructive devices, including precursor chemicals, hobby fuse, time fuse, the explosive making materials such as the cardboard tubing, and black plastic cylinders," it says.

An indictment returned by a federal grand jury charged Petronglo with unlawful possession of a destructive device, unlawful making of a destructive device, and unlawful storage of explosive materials.

Rather than risk the potential outcome of a trial, Petronglo took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to possession of a destructive device and unlawful storage of explosives in exchange for the two years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler also sentenced Petronglo to three years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger credited special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Newark Field Division with the investigation leading to the plea and sentencing secured by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jeffrey Bender and Joseph McFarlane of his Camden office.

Sellinger also thanked Vineland police, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and New Jersey State Police for their assistance.

