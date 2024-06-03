Update: Accused Public Masturbator From Englewood Jailed Again For Two Other Incidents

Dawid S. Iwaszek originally was arrested on May 25 for exposing himself and masturbating in front of a pre-teen in Englewood, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The prosecutor said at the time that detectives from his Special Victims Unit were continuing to investigate at least two previous incidents involving children in Englewood and Teaneck.

They charged the Polish-born Iwaszek in connection with both of those this past Friday, Musella announced on Monday, May 3.

A judge in Hackensack had released Iwaszek following the first arrest after he'd spent the night in jail.

He was returned to the Bergen County Jail on Friday and has remained there since, charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual assault, lewdness and child endangerment, records show.

Teaneck police also independently charged Iwaszek with lewdness, Musella noted.

ANYONE with any additional information is once again asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line: (201) 226-5532.

