Update: 100-Year-Old Lodi Woman Succumbs To Injuries From Apartment Fire

A 100-year-old woman who suffered severe burns in a fire at her public housing apartment in Lodi ultimately succumbed to her injuries, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced on Saturday.

Firefighters found Judy R. Reifel unconscious in her low-rise garden apartment on Rennie Place in Lodi around 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13.
Jerry DeMarco
Firefighters found Judy Reifel unconscious in her low-rise garden apartment on Rennie Place around 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, the prosecutor said.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead there a short time later, he confirmed.

"A preliminary investigation has determined that the fire was accidentally set and does not appear to be suspicious," Musella said.

Responders said an oven fire was to blame.

Arrangements had yet to be announced on Saturday, Oct. 14.

