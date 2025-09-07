Unresponsive Man Found Floating In Mahwah Pool, 68

At approximately 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6, Mahwah police responded to a Bedford Road residence for a report of a possible drowning, Capt. Michael Blondin said.

The man, a resident of the home, was found floating in the pool by a family member, Blondin said. Responding officers entered the pool, removed the victim, and immediately began CPR.

A medevac helicopter was requested but later canceled, police said. The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern by Mahwah EMS.

The incident remains under investigation to determine whether the man drowned or suffered a medical emergency and fell into the pool.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of family members, Blondin said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.