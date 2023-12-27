Unresponsive Man At New Jersey LA Fitness Revived By Officers, Bystander: Police

At 10:03 a.m., police responded to LA Fitness at 485 Harmon Meadow Boulevard on a report of an unresponsive male, who was not breathing, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Juan Germosen, a bystander, began performing CPR, Miller said.

Police officer Christopher Boyko took over CPR and was assisted by officer Jonathan Padron, Miller said. While performing CPR, officer Justin Pardo utilized a defibrillator and administered two shocks to the man, and a pulse was found, Miller said.

Paramedics arrived on scene and transported him to Hudson Regional Hospital and then Hackensack University Medical Center, Miller said. The man remains in stable condition in the intensive care unit, Miller said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.