Light Rain Fog/Mist 44°

SHARE

Unresponsive Man At New Jersey LA Fitness Revived By Officers, Bystander: Police

A quick-thinking bystander and three Secaucus police officers helped save a life at LA Fitness on Saturday, Dec. 16, police said.

L to R:&nbsp;Christopher Boyko,&nbsp;Jonathan Padron,&nbsp;Justin Pardo

L to R: Christopher Boyko, Jonathan Padron, Justin Pardo

 Photo Credit: Secaucus PD
Sam Barron

At 10:03 a.m., police responded to LA Fitness at 485 Harmon Meadow Boulevard on a report of an unresponsive male, who was not breathing, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. 

Juan Germosen, a bystander, began performing CPR, Miller said.

Police officer Christopher Boyko took over CPR and was assisted by officer Jonathan Padron, Miller said. While performing CPR, officer Justin Pardo utilized a defibrillator and administered two shocks to the man, and a pulse was found, Miller said.

Paramedics arrived on scene and transported him to Hudson Regional Hospital and then Hackensack University Medical Center, Miller said. The man remains in stable condition in the intensive care unit, Miller said. 

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE