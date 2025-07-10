Unregistered, Unlicensed NYC Man Caught Riding Stolen Motorcycle Behind Ridgewood School: Cops

Angel Rodriguez, 23, was stopped by three members of Ridgewood Police Department’s detective bureau on East Ridgewood Avenue, according to Capt. Glenn Ender.

Rodriguez was arrested behind the Somerville School on South Pleasant Avenue, after officers found that the motorcycle had been reported stolen out of Staten Island, Ender said.

The Thursday afternoon stop resulted in both the recovery of the motorcycle and the suspect’s apprehension. No children were observed on school grounds during the incident, according to Boyd A. Loving, who photographed the scene.

Rodriguez was charged with:

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

No license plate

Unregistered vehicle

Unlicensed driver

Uninsured motor vehicle

Ridgewood patrol officers transported Rodriguez to police headquarters for processing. A flatbed tow truck removed the impounded motorcycle from the school grounds.

