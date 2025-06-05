Unlucky For Some, Historic For Hackensack: PD Celebrates 13 Promotions

Capt. Ryan Weber, Lt. Luis Dominguez, and Sgt. Matthew Tedesco were honored during a ceremony led by Chief Michael Antista and the City of Hackensack, police said.

Weber is a 20-year veteran of the department and previously served as commander of the Detective Bureau. Dominguez, a 13-year member of the force, worked as a sergeant in the Juvenile Bureau and served as a school resource officer at Hackensack High School. He is the first Dominican American to hold the rank of lieutenant in department history. Tedesco, who has served for 12 years, was a field training officer in the Patrol Division.

“These promotions recognize their hard work, dedication, and commitment to keeping our community safe,” the department said.

Chief Antista said the department has promoted 13 officers since November 2024, a milestone that represents both progress and priority.

“The number 13 — for some it is unlucky, but for Hackensack PD it is a signifier of change and growth,” Antista said. “Since November of 2024, the Hackensack PD has promoted 13 members to various ranks, including captains, lieutenants, and sergeants. This is a top priority as Chief, restoring our ranks for a viable table of organization and having proper supervision amongst the ranks.”

Antista was sworn in last October as Hackensack’s first official police chief in 14 years. His appointment marked a major leadership shift for the department. In March, Police Director Ray Guidetti stepped down, further paving the way for Antista to shape the department’s direction.

The full list of promoted officers since November includes:

Captains: James Smith, Greg Zisa, Ryan Weber

Lieutenants: John Dalton, Franklin Bay, Luis Dominguez

Sergeants: Stan Tovbin, Ray Donnerstag, Ben Farhi, Jason Gretkowski, Robert Ghirardi, Panagiotis Seretis, Matthew Tedesco

