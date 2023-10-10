Partly Cloudy 59°

SHARE

Unlicensed, Uninsured Driver Climbs Out, Walks Off, Gets 14 Tickets After Cliffside Crash

An out-of-state driver with no license, registration or insurance was apparently intoxicated when she rear-ended a pickup truck at a busy Cliffside Park intersection, then climbed out of her overturned SUV and walked away, authorities said.

The crash occurred at the busy intersection of Anderson Avenue and Edgewater Road.
The crash occurred at the busy intersection of Anderson Avenue and Edgewater Road. Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED (Anonymous)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Caitlin Riggs, 36, of Wakefield, RI was headed south on Anderson Avenue at Edgewater Road when her 2015 Nissan Versa slammed into a 2011 Dodge Ram shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

The Versa landed on its roof outside the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home, while the pickup had its bed crumpled and a tire flattened.

The other driver, a 46-year-old Fairview man, was OK, responders said.

Riggs, meanwhile, climbed out of the Versa and began walking north on Anderson Avenue, Capano said.

An officer caught up to Riggs a block away, at Greenmount Avenue, the deputy chief said.

She was brought by ambulance to Palisades Medical Center, where blood was taken, he said.

Once the results are in, Riggs will have received 14 summonses for, among other offenses, DWI, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash and driving while suspended with no registration or insurance, Capano said.

ABC Towing removed the vehicles. The Versa was impounded as evidence.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE