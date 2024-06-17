Unlicensed Motorist, 81, Drove With Flat On Route 287 Median: Franklin Lakes PD

Franklin Lakes officers responding to a call found the Rhode Island woman driving at a slow speed in the right lane of southbound Route 287 just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16, Capt. Robert Grassi said.

They stopped her near milepost 58, the captain said.

The driver told police she'd gotten lost and then got a flat, he said.

A computer check found that she has a suspended license and that the car's registration had expired.

Officers James Iandoli and Christopher Heffner issued her several traffic summonses.

