Unlicensed DWI Driver Tries Switching Seats After NJ Crash: Cops

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near Main Street and Ryerson Avenue in Bloomingdale on Friday, May 23, just hours after the department launched its Memorial Day weekend enforcement efforts.

Officers arrived to find two heavily damaged vehicles and learned that one had crossed the double yellow line before impact, police said.

During the investigation, officers determined that “the occupants of the suspect vehicle had attempted to switch seats following the crash,” authorities said.

The driver, 19-year-old Angel Garcia-Rodriguez from Pompton Lakes, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and did not have a valid license, police said.

Field sobriety tests were conducted at the scene and he was arrested. He was charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), reckless driving, careless driving, failure to keep right, and driving without a license, police said.

“This incident could have ended in tragedy,” said Chief Daniel Greenwood. “We are asking the public to make smart choices. Drinking and driving is never worth the risk.”

Sgt. Conrad Jimenez and Sgt. Antonio Calabro led the investigation.

Police said patrols and DWI enforcement efforts will continue through the Memorial Day weekend.

“Help us keep Bloomingdale safe,” the department said. “Don’t drink and drive.”

