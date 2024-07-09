Unlicensed Driver Caused Head-On Crash, Seriously Injured Victim In Bergen County: Prosecutor

Juan Alban Naranjo, of Elmwood Park, was heading west on Market Street in a 2008 Acura sedan when he crossed into the opposite lane of travel, hitting a 2007 Ford SUV head-on Monday, July 8, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

A passenger in the Ford suffered serious injuries, Musella said.

An investigation found Naranjo did not have a valid driver's license, and he was subsequently charged with assault by auto and causing injury while driving unlicensed. He was also issued summonses for related motor vehicle offenses.

Naranjo is scheduled fo ra first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

