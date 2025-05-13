UnitedHealth Group CEO Resigns, Stock Plunges Amid Executive's Killing, Massive Cyberattack

Andrew Witty has left his position as CEO of UnitedHealth Group due to "personal reasons," the company announced on Tuesday, May 13. He'll remain with UnitedHealth as a senior adviser to newly reappointed CEO Stephen Hemsley.

Witty's resignation came as UnitedHealth suspended its 2025 outlook, citing accelerating medical spending among new Medicare Advantage members.

"Leading the people of UnitedHealth Group has been a tremendous honor as they work every day to improve the health system, and they will continue to inspire me," said Witty.

UnitedHealth shares fell about 15% by 11 a.m. on May 13. Other insurance stocks also dropped, with CVS Health down more than 4%, Elevance and Humana off more than 6%, and Cigna falling more than 2%, CNBC reported.

Hemsley returns to his former position after running UnitedHealth from 2006 to 2017.

"We are grateful for Andrew's stewardship of UnitedHealth Group, especially during some of the most challenging times any company has ever faced," said Hemsley. "The board and I have greatly valued his leadership and compassion as chief executive and as a director and wish him and his family the best."

Witty became CEO in 2021 after leading pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline for nearly a decade. UnitedHealth had faced financial strain from delayed surgeries like hip and joint replacements during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The English businessman led the company in the aftermath of the December 2024 shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. A Maryland man, 27-year-old Luigi Mangione, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder.

Earlier in 2024, UnitedHealth was hit by the largest cyberattack targeting a US healthcare company. The breach of Change Healthcare exposed the data of about 190 million people, according to Cybersecurity Dive.

In April, UnitedHealth posted its first earnings miss since 2008, wiping out nearly $190 billion in market value, according to CNBC.

"UnitedHealth Group has tremendous opportunities to grow as we continue to help improve health care and to perform to our potential — and, in so doing, return to our long-term growth objective of 13 to 16 percent," Hemsley said.

The company said it expects to resume growth in 2026.

