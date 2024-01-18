Overcast 31°

SHARE

Union Murder-Suicide Update: Police ID Slain Family Of Four

Authorities have released new information in a murder-suicide that left a family of four dead in Union this week.

Alarcon family home

Alarcon family home

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Memorial at the scene.

Memorial at the scene.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Andrea Alarcon, 42, is believed to have fatally shot her husband, Ruben Alarcon, 51, and their two juvenile daughters in their home at 1329 Lincrest Terrace in Union, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said. 

She then turned the gun on herself, police said. 

Their bodies were found at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, said Daniel alongside Union Police Director Christopher Donnelly. The murder weapon was found next to Andrea Alarcon's body at the scene, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE