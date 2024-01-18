Union Murder-Suicide Update: Police ID Slain Family Of Four

Andrea Alarcon, 42, is believed to have fatally shot her husband, Ruben Alarcon, 51, and their two juvenile daughters in their home at 1329 Lincrest Terrace in Union, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

She then turned the gun on herself, police said.

Their bodies were found at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, said Daniel alongside Union Police Director Christopher Donnelly. The murder weapon was found next to Andrea Alarcon's body at the scene, police said.

