The New York man was behind the wheel of a Cadillac SUV when he left a left turn in front of a motorcycle around 9:20 p.m. at Lodi Street and Polifly Road, Hackensack Police Capt. Michael Antista said.

The motorcyclist, 26, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, the Cadillac driver was issued a summons for an improper turn and no insurance.

