Uniform-Clad Martial Arts Instructor With 'Swords' Seen Near Fair Lawn School, Police Called

A martial arts instructor caused a bit of a stir in Fair Lawn on Wednesday when she was spotted in uniform near an elementary school carrying what turned out to be a pair of imitation swords, authorities confirmed.

Police were called after the woman was spotted in martial arts garb carrying what turned out to be fake swords near a Fair Lawn school. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
Police responded to a call near the Thomas Edison School on Fair Lawn Avenue at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 23 and found the 60-something woman, who apparently spoke little or no English.

The woman, clad in the traditional loose-fitting "fu" worn for tai chi, had gone to Edison Park to meditate, Police Sgt. Eric Eleshewich said.

"Those were fake swords," he said.

An officer walked her to a residence on Hunter Place, where another woman translated.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

