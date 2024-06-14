A Few Clouds 79°

Undercover Sting Leads To Prostitution Arrest At NJ Go-Go Bar With Unsavory History

A 36-year-old Belleville woman has been arrested after she offered an undercover officer sexual favors in exchange for money at a popular Secaucus go-go bar, police said.

AJ's Go-Go Bar in Secaucus. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Acting on a tip that prostitution was still an ongoing issue at AJ’s Go-Go Bar on Secaucus Road, Secaucus police officers were sent to the establishment — undercover, Chief Dennis Miller said.

Sure enough, Dilcia Nunez Gomez offered one officer sexual favors in exchange for money, Miller said. She was charged with engaging in prostitution and promoting prostitution.

In April 2021, multiple AJ's employees were arrested for promoting prostitution and selling cocaine to guests, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

